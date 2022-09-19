MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence E. Connelly, Jr., 81 of Mineral Ridge, passed away early Friday morning, September 16, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Lawrence was born July 1, 1941 in Warren, a son of the late Lawrence E. and Lelia (Boyd) Connelly, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Howland High School in 1959.

He went on to work as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring early due to a work disability. Lawrence became a stay-at-home dad, raising his two children. He had also been an auctioneer owning his own auction house in Girard many years ago.

He was a member of the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Fairhaven Program for 11 years; the Men’s Democratic Society Club of Trumbull County and the Senior Services Board of Trumbull County. He had volunteered for the Seniors Teaching and Reaching Students (STARS) program in the Warren City Schools and was also a founding member of the Mosquito Creek Development Committee where they organized cleaning of the creek, fishing derbies and positive family events.

Most of all, Larry was a loving husband, son, father and grandfather, putting the needs of others above himself. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.

His wife, the former Rosemary DeMarco, whom he married April 4, 1964, passed away November 29, 2021.

Lawrence leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Brian (Diane) Connelly, Lori (Jeff) Witt and Michelle (John) Brayer; his grandchildren, Michael Witt, Brendon Witt, Marc (Amanda) Connelly, Adam (Michelle) Connelly, Sarah Connelly (Connor Smith), Jennifer (Kevin) Lazor, Laura Pankuch and Andrew Huffman; his great-granddaughters, Payton and Rayleigh Connelly, Mea and Morgan Wall and great-grandsons, Mason and Micha Wall and Dean and Harrison Lazor.

A private service will be held and Lawrence will be interred at Niles Union Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

