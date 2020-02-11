Lawrence D. Patrone, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a prayer service 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel for Lawrence D. Patrone, 78 of Canfield who died early Tuesday morning, February 11 at Hospice House of Poland.

Lawrence was born August 9, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of the late Dominic and Angeline (Gatti) Patrone and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from The Rayen High School in 1959 and received in bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in 1963. While attending YSU, Lawrence served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Lawrence was a General Manager for the J.C. Penney Company for 20 years and then became a National Buyer for the Fisher’s Big Wheel Company where he worked for over 15 years, until he retired.

He enjoyed fishing, boating and cooking.

He leaves his wife, the former Patricia D. Roberts, whom he married July 11, 1964; two sons, David Patrone and Stephen Patrone, both in Louisville, Kentucky; a brother, John Patrone of Poland; a sister-in-law, Patricia Patrone of Longmont, Colorado and two nephews, Peter (Lucia) Patrone and Major Will Patrone.

Besides his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Patrone.

Friends may call on Saturday, February 15 for one hour prior to the service at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.