Lawrence D. Bednar, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence D. Bednar ,74, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic.

Larry was born on September 22, 1945 in Charleroi, PA, a son of the late Andrew and Helen Bednar.

He moved to Ohio in 1964 to work and retired as the Loss Prevention Manager at the Kmart Distribution Center in 2008.

He was a member of Saint Roberts Bellarmine Church in Cortland.

He was an avid Nascar fan, loved restoring his 1968 Chevy pickup truck, working in his yard and being with his dog, Cassie.

Larry will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Sharon Bednar; daughter, Amanda (Mike) Rosipko; stepson, Mark (Beth) Andio; 4 grandchildren, Zack Bednar, Dylan Belski , Natalie and Claire Andio; sisters, Martha (Michael) DeFrancesco, Dorothy Valosen; sister-in-law, Sylvia Bednar and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Bednar, and brother-in-law, John Valosen.

Family may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Saint Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland with a Mass of a Christian Burial following at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Larry’s name to Saint Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, OH 44410.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Lawrence D. Bednar, please visit Tribute Store.