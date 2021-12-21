WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie Ellen (Welch) Burgess, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Laurie was born on November 20, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, the only daughter of Lloyd and Bernice (Neidlinger) Welch.

A graduate of Howland High School she was employed by Arctic Express Trucking for the past seven years.

Laurie was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with family. She enjoyed baking and taking cruises.

She will be missed by her daughter, Nicole Anson; son, Jeremy Burgess; grandchildren, Jerrard Burgess, Justin Anson and Olivia Burgess; brother, Donald Welch and her faithful canine companion, Believe.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Ron Anson.

Per Laurie’s wishes no services will be held.



