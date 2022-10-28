AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie E. Holmes, 59, passed away Saturday evening October 15, 2022 at Medical University of South Carolina.

Laurie was born on February 28, 1963 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Ruth Dalling.

She was a 1981 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked as a bookkeeper for many years.

She enjoyed sitting in the sun with her dogs, Jameson and Dalton, and relaxing at the beach. She also was an avid bowler.

Laurie will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 30 years, Daniel Holmes; brother, Greg (Tammy) Dalling of Gardener Montana; sister Linda (John) Downey of Cleveland; sisters-in-law, Bridgette Daugherty, Monique (Leslie) Holmes, Angelique (David) Johns; brother-in-law, Sean (Nicole) Holmes; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, James and Helen Holmes; and several aunts and uncles.

A committal service will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at All Souls Cemetery Chapel, located at 10366 Chardon Rd in Chardon.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

