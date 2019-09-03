Lauretta D. Myers, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lauretta D. Myers, 65, of Cortland passed away at her daughter’s home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lauretta was born on March 13, 1954 in Warren, Ohio to George and Vera (Allen) Myers.



Lauretta worked in the craft department at Walmart for many years.

However, she was not all work. She was always up for a game of Bingo or cards and she was content to sit and read or do puzzles. She enjoyed being outside and loved fishing. However, her greatest passion was having her children and grandchildren together and being together as a family.



Cremation has taken place and private services will be held.



Lauretta is survived by her children, Harry Miller, Nora (James) Hixson, Raymond Miller and Viola Miller; her grandchildren, Jessey Hixson, Ryan Hixson, Marriana Miller, Hayley Kuntz and Francesca Miller; her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Ryan, Jr. Hixson and her sisters, Betty Fridley and Karen Jackson.

Lauretta was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bobby Myers and sister, Donna Furbee.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

