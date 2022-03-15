NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Funeral services celebrating the life of Laura Zinz, 94, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Laura passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, March 9, 2022 at Hospice House

She was born August 17, 1927, in Youngstown the daughter of Simon and Anna (Krajie) Kucheruk.

Laura worked for Farmers National Bank and retired as the Assistant Manager of the CB office.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and was a former member of the Saxon Club.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Glen Zinz, whom she married June 1, 1946.

She leaves two sons, Gary (Carla) Zinz of Austintown and James Zinz of Robison, Illinois, four grandchildren, Dr. Janine (Jeff) Brown, Emiley (Nate) Body, Russell Zinz and Kyle (Niki) Zinz, as well as three great-grandsons, Brysen, Braedyn and Nolan and her good friend Sally.

Besides her parents and her husband, Laura was preceded in death by a son Richard Zinz and three sisters.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at Redeemer Lutheran Church where services will begin in 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Glen Ellen and Hospice House for the care and compassion given to Laura and her family during her time there.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Laura’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

