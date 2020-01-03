Laura Lynn (Stephens)Ward, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lynn (Stephens)Ward of Canfield went home to be with her Lord and Savior after a courageous 4-year battle with breast cancer, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 1, 2019.



Born Laura Lynn to Floyd and Nancy Stephens of Austintown, she was an avid school musician, playing clarinet in the Fitch Band under Larry Snell. Laura excelled at the clarinet and won many OMEA solo and ensemble awards for her achievements. As a child Laura also enjoyed traveling with her family around the US and went to France with the school French Club.



Laura attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Aviation Management.

After college she was engaged and married Robert Clark Ward in 1988. Laura worked in the aviation field until they had children. She then dedicated the rest of her life to being a full time stay at home mom and was active in her churches both here in the Mahoning Valley and in Connecticut where they lived a short while after getting married.



Laura and Bob raised 3 children and they all became accomplished musicians like their mother. She loved watching her children in their many performances as a band parent. Her love of music continued as a member of the Fitch Alumni Band. She enjoyed the challenges of raising three active children while her husband was traveling away from home for work. She was a life-long United Methodist and an active member of the Christian Women’s Club of Youngstown.



Laura is survived by her husband Bob, daughters Lauren and Hayley and son Ian. She is also survived by her mother Nancy (Felger) Stephens as well as brothers Chuck (Holly Dunbar) and Greg (Sheri Rucker).

She was preceded in death by her father Floyd Stephens.



There will be a visitation and Celebration of Life service at Lane Chapel in Austintown on Sunday, January 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. with the service at 5:00 p.m. followed by a dinner.



The family expresses it gratitude to close friends and neighbors who have been a tremendous help to them in these last few months.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests that any gifts be made in her honor to The Yellow Brick Place on Canfield Road in Youngstown which offers free support services to people living with cancer. http://yellowbrickplace.org/donate.