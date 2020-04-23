Laura Jean Siebenaller, Bazetta Township, Ohio

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Jean Siebenaller, 90 of Bazetta Township, went to her home in Glory on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Ohio Living Lake Vista of Cortland.

She was born December 28, 1929 in Warren, the daughter of the late J. Milton and Edith Rogers Mackey. She was a lifelong resident of Trumbull County.



Laura was a 1947 graduate of Vienna High School and a 1950 graduate of the Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

She worked for 40 years as an RN, first at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and later as an office nurse for Aubrey Sparks, MD in Warren.



Laura was a longtime member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Warren, where she served joyfully as church organist from 1977 until her retirement in 2016.



Laura appreciated both sacred and classical music. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano and was a part of many local weddings and funerals. She enjoyed reading, sitting with her cat and feeding the wild birds, especially the cardinals.



Survivors include her daughter, Jan M. (Darryl) Vaughn of Cortland; two sons, Thomas B. Siebenaller of Mecca and James N. Siebenaller of Bazetta, three grandchildren and one great granddaughter.



Besides by her parents, Laura was preceded in death December 24, 1981 by her husband of over 29 years, Kenneth J. Siebenaller, whom she married June 7, 1952 and by her brother, Walter L. Mackey.



The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Living Lake Vista and Ohio Living Hospice for their compassionate care of our Mother during her stay.



Private funeral services were held Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Burial was at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, P.O. Box 66, Vienna,OH 44473 or to the Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Building E, Suite 201, Canfield,OH 44406.

