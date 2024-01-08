WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Alberta Huffman Sandor, age 98, passed away peacefully to her final resting place in heaven on Sunday, January 7, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born at home in Fowler Township on August 28, 1925, to the late Frank and Bertie (Lindsley) Huffman. While growing up on the farm, she enjoyed being outdoors with her father as his sidekick helping to do the chores. She was one of 11 children in the household.

Attending Fowler High School, Laura was a standout softball player and graduated in 1943.

Having met Peter Sandor shortly after graduation, they married on June 11, 1944 and shared 68 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. They spent several years as Texas snowbirds, enjoying the warm weather and traveling in their fifth wheel RV. Upon returning to Warren in the mid 1980s, she enjoyed being with her family and playing bingo at the Howland Scope Center.

In her young adult years, Laura worked at Strouss’ in downtown Warren.

She was a wonderful homemaker and cook, which is what she missed most when she became dependent on others to assist in her care. A life-long resident of Trumbull County, she resided at Windsor House in Champion for the past eight years. While there, she made many friends, played card games and developed a good rapport with the staff…everyone loved her.

Laura will be deeply missed by her son, Timothy (Debbie) Sandor; daughter, Cynthia (Rick) Bartunek; grandsons, Tim Sandor, Chris (Dana) Sandor and Bryan (Candy) Bartunek; granddaughter, Lauren Bartunek and great-grandchildren, Derek, Cayleigh (predeceased), Riann, and Leila Sandor, Talyia and Dilyn Sandor and Mason and Madison Bartunek.

Preceding the passing of our sweet mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were her parents, her husband, eight sisters and two brothers. Being the last surviving member of the Huffman clan, they can now all rest in peace together.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2024 immediately followed by a service conducted by Pastor Timothy Mattern. There will be a time during the service for each to share a loving memory to honor our precious loved one.

Monetary contributions can be made to The Children’s Heart Foundation-Ohio, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062 or the childrensheartfoundation.org in memory of Cayleigh Sandor.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Laura Alberta Huffman Sandor, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.