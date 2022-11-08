WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Tomlin, 81, went to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Larry was born March 3, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Beily and Sally Tomlin.

He was a graduate of Champion High School and continued his education receiving his bachelor’s degree from Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia.

He taught at Champion Schools, teaching chemistry and physics.

He was a member of North Mar Church in Warren for 60 years and was an usher for 50 years.

He enjoyed golfing, gardening and traveling with his wife.

Larry will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 31 years, Joyce (Hall) Tomlin and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Harry, James and Cecil.

A graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to North Mar Church, 3855 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484 or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by visiting https://www.lls.org/office/cleveland-oh.

