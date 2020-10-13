Larry Paul Reilly, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Paul Reilly, 75, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 13, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Larry was born on August 17, 1945 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, the son of Paul B. and Mary E. (Brownfield) Reilly.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1963 until 1967.

Larry retired in 2004 form Delphi Packard Electric as a service general after 36 years.

Larry leaves his wife, the former Sharon Rounds, whom he married January 4, 1964; their children, Cindy (Darren) Garris of Mineral Ridge, Robert Reilly of Howland and Kevin (Amy) Reilly of Mineral Ridge, as well as six grandchildren, Aaron, Haley, Andrew, Alaina, Logan and Sean.

Following Larry’s wishes here are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

