YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry O’Neal passed on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, peacefully at Hospice House of Youngstown.

He was born December 11, 1931, in Youngstown. He is the son of Earl and Agnes Kirkwood O’Neal, and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from South High School class of 1949. He also was a graduate from Youngstown College with a bachelors in business, where he met the love of his life, Joann Fabian.

They married on July 4, 1956, and were married for 60 years before her passing in 2016.

Larry was also enlisted in the Army during the Korean War.

Larry was one of a kind, always offering help when needed, and never saying no to a challenge. He loved to entertain with his wife by his side, and was always creative in everything he did. He loved spending time with his family whether for a family dinner or on vacation, and loved sharing his knowledge of old cars and history with them.

His favorite pastime was his antique cars. Restoring and touring with them throughout the years. He and his wife Joann participated in nine transcontinental tours in North America, driving across the United States and Canada, and two tours in England and Ireland. All driving his 1912 Red Cadillac, restored and maintained by Larry. Larry also toured with his 1915 Model T on many many other tours, often including his family in his love for the hobby.

Larry also enjoyed skiing in his younger years, introducing his entire family and anyone else he could to the sport. Larry was one of the founding members of St. Michels Boy Scout Troop 115, of which his co-founders would become his lifelong friends. Larry was also a founding member of the Meander Antique Car Club, planning some spectacular tours and entertainment for their participants, even enacting a faux circus with an inflatable elephant at one of the banquets.

Larry O’Neal ran and operated O’Neal Tarpaulin and Awning Company, based in Youngstown, for 50 years. During his time there he invented and patented the AirLocke Dock Seal (an inflated dock seal on loading dock doors). He also was president of the regional Professional Awning Manufacturers Association.

If you go for an MRI in an off-site trailer, you will pass through an AirLocke dock seal. And if you remember the space shuttle in the 1980’s, you will also see an AirLocke Dock Seal where the astronauts enter the shuttle. Larry would always give JoAnn credit for his idea of inflating things after she asked him to put a large, inflatable snowman in the front yard for Christmas one year.

At this time there will be no calling hours. A service will be had at St Micheal’s Friday September 22, at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Larry leaves behind his son Dan (Tula Arfaras) O’Neal; and daughter Marijo O’Neal (Marty) Rischar, granddaughters Erin (Kyle) Dickey, Haley and Shannon Rischar; grandson Daniel (Jessica) O’Neal, and his great-granddaughter Claire Dickey.

Larry was preceded in death by his father and mother Earl and Agnes (Kirkwood) O’Neal, his wife Joann (Fabian) O’Neal and son Greg (Christine) O’Neal.

To send flowers to the family of Larry, please visit our floral store.