Larry L. Williamson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry L. Williamson, 72, passed away Wednesday morning December 11, 2019 at Washington Square in Warren.



Larry was born on October 4, 1947 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clair and Dorothy (MacElHaney) Williamson.



He was a 1965 graduate of Jamestown Pennsylvania High School and continued his education receiving his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from University of Phoenix.

Shortly after high school, he served his country in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1972 and then the Pennsylvania National Guard until his honorable discharge in 1978.



He was a member of the St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland. He loved camping and taking his boat out where he felt like he was in seventh heaven.



He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Francisca Williamson whom he married on April 8, 1978; stepchildren, Michael, Paul, and Steven Delgros; and step-grandchildren, Zachary, Nina, Ruby, and Madeline Delgros.



Funeral services for Larry will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church located at 4659 Niles-Cortland Rd NE in Cortland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley at 2805 Salt Springs Road Youngstown, OH 44509 or American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



