Larry K. Johnson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry K. Johnson, 77, passed away Saturday morning, February 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 25, 1942, in Salem, a son of Wayne M. and Doris E. (Trimmer) Johnson.

Larry was a self-employed farmer.

He was a 1960 graduate of Greenford High School.

Larry was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church.

He was also a member of the Farm Bureau and a former member of the Goshen Grange. Larry’s family was named the “Rural Family of the Year” in the 1970s.

Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, the former Catherine L. Camp, whom he married December 27, 1969; his children, Janet L. Black of Washingtonville, Jay A. Johnson of Canfield and Kelly (Roger) Day of Struthers; his brothers, Harold L. (Susan) Johnson of Beloit, Dale A. Johnson of Minneapolis, Minnesota and his grandchildren, Nathaniel and Megan Black, Ashley Johnson and Andrew and Samantha Day.

Besides his parents, Jay was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Sue Johnson.

According to Larry’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to Concord Presbyterian Church, 10013 South Salem-Warren Road, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.