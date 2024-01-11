LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry G. Reeder, 84, passed away peacfully Tuesday evening, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Windsor House in Champion.

Larry was born on January 14, 1939 in Athens, Ohio, a son of the late Delmas “Elza” and Doris Mae Reeder.

He was a 1957 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and pursued a mechanical engineering career working at Van Huffle Tube, Saw Hill Tubular, Van X Tube where he retired in 2007.

Larry will be deeply missed by his children, Kimberly (Michael) Butcher and Jeffrey (Michele) Reeder; stepchildren, Doug (Debbie) Johnson, Tom (Lisa) Johnson, and Cindy (Bill) Dolan; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sallie, who was born in 1940 and passed in 1981; his second wife, Peggy who was born in 1933 and passed away in 2015; a grandson, Shane; and brothers, Paul, Dwight, and Howard.

Per Larry’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services and cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions may be donated to your local animal charity in Larry’s memory.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Larry G. Reeder, please visit our flower store.