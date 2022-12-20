CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Carroll, 80, shares that our cherished husband, father, grandfather and brother died on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Larry was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1942, to the late Lawrence J. and Darrold Carroll.

As a youngster on the North Side of Youngstown, Larry would ride his bike to visit the house of his childhood sweetheart, Jo Davis. The two wed on March 24, 1966, and were happily married for 56 years.

Larry was a veteran of the Army and of the Navy where he served at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico before returning to Canfield to raise his family.

He was a small business owner of Canfield Auto Sales prior to joining the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office, from which he retired in 2010.

Larry was a car enthusiast. He was highly skilled in auto body repair as well as classic car restoration. He also appreciated and owned many different types of cars through the years, but the one that he talked about the most was the 1963 Corvette Stingray Convertible that he owned in his early 20s.

Anyone who knew Larry knew how proud he was of his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren. He loved to hear of their accomplishments and would share their stories with his friends.

Larry’s favorite pastime was fishing with his children and grandchildren, walleye fishing on Lake Erie, and spending time on his boat on Lake Milton.

Although he enjoyed his trips with Jo to the casino, he was happiest at home with friends and family. He loved to cook his signature dishes for his family – homemade spaghetti and meatballs, fried walleye nuggets, and his special breakfast home fries.He was always up for a spirited discussion around politics and current events throughout the years, especially with his sister Marilyn.

Larry’s pets have always held a special place in his heart. His daily visits to the Canfield Fairgrounds with his black Labs, Timber, and then Link were the favorite parts of his days. In recent years, his blue point Siamese cat Sam became his shadow and kept him company at home.

In addition to his wife Jo Carroll (Davis), Larry leaves behind his children Laraine “Lainie” Garman (Greg) of Rochester Hills, MI; Jennifer “J.J.” Testa (Anthony) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Lawrence “Chip” Carroll (Amy) of Rutland, Ohio; grandchildren Emily, Ryan, Anthony, Julia, Eli, Aria and Adeline; sister Marilyn Carroll and brother Bill Carroll (Ruth). He is also survived by his loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Ben and Helen (Davis) Gintert as well as many close friends. Time with these friends included much-shared laughter, whether during their time in the service, rounds of golf, discussing cars, or meeting for drinks.

The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to Larry’s physical therapist Steve from Patriot Homecare for his devoted attention. An extra special thanks to Becky Eskay of Touching Hearts Home Health for going above and beyond in the loving care provided to Larry and his family.

Per Larry’s wishes, no services will be held. A private memorial to scatter his ashes will be held with his family at a future date.

He will be dearly missed.

