Larry Carpenter, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Carpenter, 83, of Austintown (formerly of Girard) passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Victoria House in Austintown.

Larry was born on October 18, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was son to the late Rev. Harold W. Carpenter and Ruby (Baker) Carpenter.

Larry was a 1955 graduate of The Rayen High School.

He served Honorably in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963 reaching the rank of Specialist (E-4).

He worked for LTV printing and worked as a carpet installer for Ryan Carpet before his retirement in 1998.

He was a longtime member of Bailey Road Baptist Church in North Jackson, Ohio where he served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years. Attending church was very important to Larry, almost as important as his after church meals (which they rarely missed) with his great friend Henry Rice.

Larry’s hobbies included golfing, bowling, racquetball and attending his grandchildren’s numerous extracurricular activities. In his younger days he enjoyed playing softball, officiating high school basketball and attending Friday night high school football games with his longtime friend, Adrian Dietz. He was also a coach for the Girard Little Indians football and Girard Little League for many years.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, Keith (Diana) Carpenter of Austintown, Raymond (Tonya) Carpenter of Girard and Craig (Katrina) Carpenter of Girard. He also leaves seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Brianna, Courtney, Kaycee, Mickey, Kylie, Cody, Evan, Maddy and Maya.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, Harold and sister-in-law, Marilyn.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Bailey Road Baptist Church in North Jackson, Ohio on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the church.

Graveside services will follow at North Jackson Cemetery immediately after.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger after seeing the family.

Memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be given to Bailey Road Baptist Church, 2121 North Bailey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at Victoria House in Austintown for their exceptional care and compassion during his final days.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

