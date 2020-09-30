Larry Alan Dominic, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Alan Dominic, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Larry was born December 7, 1955, in North Jackson, to Don and Marlene Dominic.

He moved to Austintown in 1958, where he resided for the rest of his life.

Larry graduated from Austintown Fitch in 1975.

He worked as a Parts Sales Representative for many trucking companies before joining the Austintown School System.

Due to medical issues, he had to retire from the custodian department in December 2017. Larry took great pride in his work and was loved by staff and students.

He was a member of the Austintown Eagles and as of Protestant faith.

Besides his parents; he is survived by two brothers, Dennis and Lana Dominic of Las Vegas and Terry and Barb Dominic of Austintown and also a niece and nephew.

There are no calling hours.

Larry’s family would like to thank the nurses and social workers from Hospice for the loving care and compassion they provided to Larry the last 15 months.

As suggested by the family, those wishing to honor his memory, please do so by making contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Larry Alan Dominic please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: