Lane Family Funeral Homes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Patricia, lovingly known as Trisha or Pat, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

She was born in Youngstown on September 2, 1939, daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine (Knoll) Santore.

Patricia was a 1958 graduate of North High School.

She became a LPN in 1977 and spent most of her nursing career working in extended care facilities.

She married Halbert “Hal” Miller on July 22, 1972. They lived a happy life together before he passed away on February 12, 1989.

She was truly everyone’s “my Trisha”. To know her, was to love her and to be loved by her. She spent her life caring for others and family meant everything to her. She lived in the moment, loved to travel and planned the very best vacations for her family. She loved sports; especially a good “ball game” and she faithfully watched Jeopardy knowing every answer. Patricia was a long time member and past President of the AARP. She also loved to sing and had been a member of the Ohio Harmony Sweet Adelines. She was involved with many groups and organizations and enjoyed her time with each one of them.

Besides her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by two infant children, Ann and Steven Miller; sister, Anna Marie Macciomei; brother, Richard Santore; niece, Theresa Dodd and longtime companion, Frank Babich who passed away on December 26, 2013.

Left to cherish her memory, Patricia leaves nephew, Frank (Lisa) Macciomei of Struthers; niece, Rebecca (Tim) Lintner of Austintown; several great-nephews and nieces whom she loved like grandchildren; as well as, three stepchildren Vicki Mancini, Tracey (Bill) Flowers and Don Miller; nephew-in-law, James Dodd; sister-in-law, Nanci Cashbaugh and many cousins.

On behalf of Patricia, the family would like to thank the Hospice House for taking such wonderful care of her during her final days.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, August 11, from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m.