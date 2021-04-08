Lana S. Colello, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lana S. Colello, 62, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 7, 2021 at her sister’s home.



Lana was born on November 7, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Russell and Wilda Welker.



She was a 1977 graduate of Lakeview High School.

She enjoyed watching birds and cooking but she loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren, who were her world.



Lana will be deeply missed by her children, Tiffany Colello, Michael (Brittany) Colello and Shelly (Jene Coker) Colello; grandchildren, Olivia Colello, Gracelynn Colello and Ethan Coker and sister Pamela Kelly.



Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer -Winans Chapel in Cortland.



Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta.



