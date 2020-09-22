L.H. Pete Steele, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – L. H. Pete Steele, 82, passed away Sunday evening, September 20, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital.



Pete was born on January 27, 1938 in Sebring, Ohio, a son of the late Clement and Corma Steele.



He was a graduate of Sebring High School and a proud veteran of the United States Navy.



Pete will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Jacqueline Steele, whom he married on August 20, 1960; granddaughter, Melissa Bacon; son-in-law, Gary Bacon; two brothers and four sisters.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Steele; daughter, Sheila Bacon; one sister and one brother



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with services to follow at 12:00 p.m.



Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.



Those attending the visitation and service are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of L.H. Pete Steele please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: