MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – L. Dorolese “Doe” (Henry) Hatfield, 96, of Mineral Ridge, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her daughter’s home with her loved ones by her side.

Doe was born July 20, 1925, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Dean Stewart Henry and Martha Ellen (Mortimer) Henry.

She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Doe was a former member of Mahoning United Methodist Church and a former member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

She was known for her iced tea, love of roses and her cutting wit. Her hobbies included bowling, ceramics gardening, puzzles and sewing. Most of all Doe loved having her entire family around her.

Her husband, David Laverne Hatfield, whom she married December 7, 1945, passed away October 12, 1994.

Doe leaves four children, Karen Himes of Youngstown, Carol (Bob) Burkhart of Mineral Ridge, David (Nikki) Hatfield of Youngstown and Kenneth (Sherri) Hatfield of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Doe was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Larry C. Himes and a sister, Elaine Vanaugh.

Services will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor George Lee presiding, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where friends may one hour prior, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Traditions Health, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit #7, Youngstown, OH 44505, in Doe’s name.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.