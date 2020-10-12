Kylie Nicole Foster, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylie Nicole Foster, 27 passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, October 8, 2020 of a brain aneurysm.

Kylie was born on December 7, 1992 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Donald E. and Christine Rednock Foster.

A graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, class of 2011, Kylie entered the United States Marine Corps upon graduation from high school. She proudly served her country from 2011-2015. A May 2020 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Kylie earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and Environmental Science.

She was currently employed by Weathersfield Local Schools as a substitute teacher. It was her dream to be employed in the field of Environmental Science.

Kylie was a carefree, sweet soul with a free spirit. She enjoyed canvas painting and was passionate about the environment and animals.

Kylie will be deeply missed by her mother, Christine Rednock Foster; sisters, Tara (Dan) Eippert and Courtney (Rick) Cruz; her grandmother, Carol Foster; nephew, Jasen Eippert and niece, Tegan Eippert. She was loved and will be missed by countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who remember her laugh and smile.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Dorothy and Frank Rednock and Charles Foster.

Private services have been held.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to an environmental cause of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family of Kylie Nicole Foster please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: