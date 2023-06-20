CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are heartbroken over the loss of our close friend, son, brother, husband and father, Kyle Matthew Brown, who unexpectedly received a higher calling on Saturday, June 10, 2023, after suffering a medical emergency while in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Kyle was born July 30, 1980, in Columbus, Ohio to parents Keith and Sandy Brown and raised with his brother, Drew.

He was a proud Washington Court House Blue Lion and member of Grace Community Church.

From a young age, he always had a ball in his hand. The brothers regularly reenacted “Monday Night Football” on the basement carpet – the highlight being Kyle getting Drew involved by shouting, “Are you ready for some football?!” Kyle had big dreams that he achieved through his faith, work ethic, winning attitude, and unwavering support from his tight-knit family.

In high school, Kyle was a 4-year varsity letter athlete in football, basketball and baseball and was inducted into the Blue Lion Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016. Upon graduating from Washington Senior High School in 1999, Kyle officially became a Buckeye. He was a 4-year pitcher and captain for THE Ohio State University Baseball Team, winning The Big Ten Championship in 2001.

After graduating in 2004 with a B.A. in Communications, Kyle went on to achieve his dream of working for ESPN as a director. Throughout his 16 years there, he had the pleasure of working a variety of sporting events, including Monday Night Football, the College Football National Championship, and the NBA Finals. Truly gifted in the industry and deeply admired by everyone who worked with him, he was also a two-time Sports Emmy Award winner. Kyle previously worked at The Golf Channel as the producer of Morning Drive and served as an adjunct professor at Youngstown State University, assisting in the development of their sports broadcasting program.

Kyle’s most notable production, however, started when he was nineteen years old. While playing summer ball with the Youngstown Express, he was introduced to the Turocy family and first met Megan, with whom he would end up sharing twenty perfect years. Originally significant as the one worn on his baseball jersey, the #16 is now cemented in time as the number of years cherished in their marriage, which began February 18, 2007. They lived in numerous places around the country for his career, eventually settling in Megan’s hometown of Canfield, OH with their four beautiful children, Makayla (14), Carson (11), Camden (9), and Madyn (6), who are every bit as intelligent, talented, funny, and kind as he was. The most recent addition to the family completed their circus, the family dog, Rookie.

Of all his many talents, Kyle’s real superpower was being a dad. He was passionate about being an active part of his children’s busy lives. If he was not traveling to one of the forty-nine states he visited (darn Alaska), he was cheering at every game, chaperoning a school event, or organizing a neighborhood kickball game. Everything he did was for them.

While he could often be seen pruning his mulch beds, hitting the links, playing euchre into the morning, or participating in “dad splash contests” off the Canfield Swim Club high dive, few things made him light up more than planning vacations and experiences with his family and friends who were like family.

Kyle will be forever treasured by his wife, Megan; daughters, Makayla and Madyn; sons, Carson and Camden; parents, Keith and Sandy Brown; brother, Drew (Michele) Brown; grandmother, Hazel Wooddell; parents-in-law, Dr. Frank and Marcia Turocy; brothers-in-law, Frank (Paula) Turocy, Andrew (Emma) Turocy, Jared (Janine) Turocy, Derek (Jackie Podolsky) Turocy; grandmothers-in-law, MaryAnn Trexler and Anne Thomas; nieces and nephews, Noelle, Aleithia, Asher, Isaiah, Isabella, Hadley, Harper, Riley, Joy, and Jace; and many other family members whom he loved dearly.

Kyle is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ruhl Wooddell and Richard Bown; grandmother, Elizabeth Brown; and grandfathers-in-law, Richard Trexler and John Thomas.

Kyle truly lived every moment of his life consistently in the moment, always upbeat, overflowing with generosity, unconditionally supportive, and full of laughter. We are all better people for having known him.

Please join us in celebrating Kyle’s life Monday, June 19, 2023 at Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Road, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Pastor Nick Gatzke will officiate the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the church, with calling hours one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

For those who are unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at www.vimeo.com/event/540365.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, P.O. Box 34, Canfield, OH 44406 or Canfield Baseball Club, P.O. Box 508, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.