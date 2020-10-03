Kyle Aaron Platzer, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kyle Aaron Platzer, 41, passed away Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on July 19, 1979, in Warren, the son of Richard V. Platzer and Joan C. (Reichenbach) Padula. Kyle was a lifetime Trumbull County resident.

He was a 1997 graduate of Lakeview High School and he played euphonium and tuba in the band and marching band and won the John Philip Sousa Award in his senior year.

He was raised in the Cortland United Methodist Church.

He was currently a floor supervisor at Dinesol. Prior to that, he was a cook at several area restaurants, most recently The Stoneyard.

Kyle loved decorating for Christmas and Halloween and especially loved carving pumpkins every year with his nieces. He enjoyed growing flowers and was especially proud of his dahlias and gladiolas this year.

Kyle adored his dog, Sugar and his adopted kitty, Mojo.

He will be deeply missed by his mom and dad, Joan and Robert Padula of Ravenna; his sisters, Janel (Scott) Strock of Champion and Jodell Platzer of Dayton; five nieces, Caitlyn Stuart, Mackenzie, Samantha, Morgan and Jonna Strock of Champion; two nephews, Jamee and Evan Wise of Dayton; his long-time partner, Louis Ward and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Kurt R. Platzer; father, Richard Platzer and grandparents, John and Martha Reichenbach and Frank and Geraldine Platzer.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, located at 164 North High Street in Cortland, with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County at 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road in Vienna.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

