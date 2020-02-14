Kristen Marie Reel, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristen Marie Reel, beloved daughter of Steven L. Reel and Marybeth Guffey, quietly passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 with her family by her side after a lifetime courageous battle with cancer and its effects.



Born on March 11, 1971, Kristen became a lifetime resident of Warren, Ohio.

She had a zest for life, making many dear friends along the way.



Kristen graduated from Warren G. Harding High School Class of 1989.

She became a hospital volunteer at St. Joseph’s Hospital for 16 years.

She enjoyed collecting stamps, listening to all genres of music and spending time with her family.



Kristen leaves behind her mother; her stepfather, William Guffey; her brother, Steven Charles Reel; her sister, Erica Reel; two nieces, Sophia and Evelyn; one nephew, Steven and many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.



Kristen was loved by all who knew her. She will always be remembered for spreading joy and happiness wherever she went and her smile and laughter that touched the many lives of those who had the privilege of meeting her. Kristen will be missed by many.



Calling hours for Kristen will be held a Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday, February 20 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with services to follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can either be made out to Washington Square Healthcare Center or directly to the family.

To send flowers to the family of Kristen Marie Reel, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 16, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.