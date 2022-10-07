YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Kristen Irene Anderson, passed away unexpectedly at her home from complications of diabetes on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Kristen was born on October 24, 1982, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Deborah Anderson of Berlin Center.

She graduated from Western Reserve High School in 2001 and she went on as a Medical Assistant until she received her Associate Degree in Nursing in 2020.

Kristen dedicated her life to taking care of others. She was a wonderful nurse and worked at Country Club Rehabilitation in Newton Falls. She adored her patients and always went above and beyond to put a smile on their faces. Her favorite job in the world though was taking care of children and she was affectionately known as: Miss Kristen and Dubbie. She cared for many children over the years and impacted their lives greatly. She was a second mom to Luka, Monica, and Elaina.

Kristen had a heart of gold with a wild spirit. She was a wonderful cook and loved to host events around the holidays. She was the first person there to help and that help always came with a good laugh. She believed laughter was the best medicine. And her smile, that smile lit up the room.

Kristen was always up for an adventure and leaves so many memories for her family and friends to cherish. She will be missed so deeply.

Kristen is survived by her parents and the love of her life and fiancé, Gary Demes. She also leaves behind her fur babies, Bailey and Blake. Kristen is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Mildred Boda. She also leaves behind three sisters: Melissa Sunderman, Erica (David) Owen, Heather (Jimmy) Kendall along with her nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly: Brian (Sabrina), Leo, Allie, Madison, Kayla, Kylee, Taylor, Joe (Myah), Luka. Kristen will also be greatly missed by her future in-laws: Gary (Donna) Demes, Deandra (Buddy) Demes, Luka, and Jarrod (Kate) Demes. Kristen also leaves behind her fourth sister and best friend Sarah (Mark) Toth. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Leroy and Twila Anderson, her maternal grandfather, Russell Boda and her brother-in-law, Brian Sunderman, Sr.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, October 9. 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44515 followed by a funeral service at 4:00 PM.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 9, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.