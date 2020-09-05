Kimberly Jo Hicks Gillespie, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Jo Hicks Gillespie, 55, of Niles passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.

She was born November 15, 1964, in West Liberty, Kentucky, to parents, Barbara Anne Fugett Hicks and Harold Levin Hicks.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mark Gillespie; their sons, Aaron and Arik Gillespie; her mother, Barbara Fugett Callihan; her sisters, Tonya Rose, Cassandra Callihan and Candace (James) Waid; five nephews and three nieces.

In addition to her grandparents, she was preceded in death by her father, Joe Callihan; a son, Adam Gillespie.

Kim was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, class of 1983.

She worked at the Holiday Inn in Warren.

Kimberly was an avid reader, enjoyed card games, camping and singing. She liked lighthouses, hummingbirds and snowmen. She especially enjoyed decorating for the holidays. She loved Journey, country music, tending to her flowers and plants, taking care of her pets and spending time with her family.

She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, good advice and dedication to her family.

A small family viewing occurred. Per her request, cremation will take place.

To send flowers to the family of Kimberly Jo Hicks Gillespie please visit our Tribute Store.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: