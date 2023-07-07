WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly D. Thompson, 61, passed away Wednesday morning, July 5, 2023 at her home.

Kim was born on December 6, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Ray Metheny and Barbara Scott.

She was a 1980 graduate of Howland High School.

After high school, she married her husband, Dennis Thompson, on August 7, 1982.

She worked as a loan officer.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, fishing, playing slots at the casino and camping in Geneva. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

Kim will be deeply missed by her mother, Barbara (Bill) Scott; children, Dana (Chris) Thompson, Brad (Jessica) Thompson and Amanda (Brian) Alestri; sisters, Linda (Keith) Goldberg, Karrie (Carl) Clark and Bob (Darla) Scott and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Metheny; stepfather, Robert Scott; husband, Dennis Thompson, who passed away March 3, 2023 and her brother, Larry Metheny.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristol Township.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

