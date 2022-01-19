WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Kimberly Ann Lamont, age 57, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday January 12, 2022 at her residence.



Kimberly was born March 9, 1964 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to the late John T. Lamont and Charline (Normandin) Lamont.

She was a 1983 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.



Kimberly worked for the Saratoga as a young girl bussing tables. She later worked for Pine Industries and Goodwill.



Kimberly loved to sing! She sang in her school choir and her church choir. She enjoyed painting and crafts. She loved pets, especially her parakeets.



Kimberly is preceded in death by her father, John T. Lamont.



She will be missed by her son William D. McCauley, her mother Charline, her brothers Timothy (Valerie) Lamont and William Lamont, her sister Kathy Lamont, three nieces, one nephew and two great nieces on the way.



Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Warren First Church of the Nazarene, 4179 Parkman Rd. NW in Warren, where Pastor Brian Daniels will begin the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Interment in Pineview Memorial Park.



