Kevin Robert Wise, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Robert Wise, age 61, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 26, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer.



Kevin was born February 13, 1959, in Warren, to the late John Wise and Betsy Wiley Wise.

He was a 1977 graduate of Labrae High School and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Kevin worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital where he was a pillar of the emergency room for 30+ years. He was described by many as the smile of the ER and he loved what he did.



Kevin was a sports fan, especially of the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a basketball coach to many and an avid spectator to all of his daughters’ sporting events.



Family was paramount to Kevin! He was always a family-man to not only his wife, children and grandsons but to his nieces and nephews as well.



Kevin is preceded in death by his father, John and infant brother, Robert.



He will be forever missed by his mother, Betsy; his beloved wife, Stacey; his children, Marissa Wise, Zachary Wise, Heather Shaver, Rachael Shaver and Amanda Boehm; his two grandsons, Carter and Theo Boehm and soon to be grandson, Bryson Wright; his sisters, Esther Wise, Vanessa Hamilton, Doreen Anderson and Yvonne Flores and several nieces, nephews and many good friends.



Friends may call Friday, October 2, 2020, 2:00 – 4:00p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Lane Funeral Home Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE, Warren, OH.

Social distancing will be observed and expected and a mask will be required to enter the funeral home. In an effort to honor Kevin, feel free to wear your OSU and Browns gear during calling hours.



A celebration of Kevin’s life will be private, Interment in Braceville Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

