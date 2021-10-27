Kevin P. Hogan, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin P. Hogan, 58, passed away at his home in Girard, Ohio on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Kevin was born on April 26, 1963, in Westerly, Rhode Island, son of Michael Hogan and Janet (Hermenet) Hogan.

He graduated from Mineral Ridge High School and Trumbull County Technical Center in 1981 and started a career as a mechanic while also pursuing his passion of scuba diving.

He took pride in running Underwater Services of Ohio, Inc. for many years.

On May 21, 1988, Kevin married his wife, Barbara (Comrie) Hogan. They cherished 33 years of marriage together.

Kevin enjoyed diving, dirt track races, fishing, spending time with family and friends and finding ways to help others with projects.

He is survived by Barbara; children, Jeffrey Hogan, Kyle (Brittany) Hogan and Scott Hogan; two grandchildren and siblings, Michael Hogan, Frank Hogan and Eric Hogan.

Kevin is preceded in his death by his parents, Michael and Janet.

Private services will be held. A celebration of life will be held on April 30.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Trumbull County Animal Protective League.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Kevin P. Hogan please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.