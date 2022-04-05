BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Rouan, 65, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at his residence.

He was born July 8, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of Leo Wayne and Donna Lou (Umbel) Rouan.

He was a 1974 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, where he was on the football and baseball teams.

Kevin was the owner of Kevin’s Produce, retiring in April of 2020.

Later in life Kevin enjoyed playing softball. He also enjoyed golfing, cooking and grilling and he loved all animals, especially his dogs, Bella and Beau.

Kevin is survived by his wife, the former Ava E. Goldberg, whom he married July 13, 1987; his children, Shannon (Andrew) Poole of Dublin, Dr. Bethany (Matthew) Glidewell of Mineral Ridge, Dr. Jonathan Rouan of Atlanta, Georgia and Jennifer Rouan of Cincinnati; his brothers, Dr. Gregory (Kay) Rouan of Cincinnati, Robert (Laurena) Rouan of Niles, Richard Rouan of Ft. Myers, Florida, William (Holly) Rouan of Austintown and David (Kim) Rouan of Mineral Ridge and his grandchildren, Ella, Ethan, Noah, Nora, Jackson and Lucy.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel, 1350 N. Canfield-Niles Road, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

There will be a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Kevin’s name may be given to Angel’s for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.