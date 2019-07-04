Kevin J. Tominey, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of Kevin J. Tominey, 54, will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Kevin passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 1, 2019, in UHHC Geauga Medical Center.

Kevin was born January 1, 1965, in Warren, the son of Patrick J. and Alice (Gildae) Tominey, Sr.

He was a 1983 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and worked as a welder with Livi Steel.

Kevin was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge.

He enjoyed traveling with his family, motorcycles and talking with friends, but most of all, Kevin enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

His wife the former Pauline Woodley, whom he married November 12, 1993, passed away December 2, 2018.

Kevin leaves three children, Rebecca Tominey of McDonald, John (Danielle) Sharlock of Girard and Shane (Ashley) Sharlock of McDonald; nine grandchildren; one sister, Peggy (Stan) Tominey Cranston of The Villages, Florida and two brothers, Patrick J. (Coleen) Tominey, Jr. and Ralph E. (Patrick Woodley) Tomine,y both of Niles.

Besides his parents and his wife, Kevin is preceded in death by one brother, Mark Thomas Tominey.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where services will begin at 6:00 p.m.

