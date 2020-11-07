Kevin H. Jacobson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin H. Jacobson, 69 of Canfield died Monday afternoon, November 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Kevin was born February 6, 1951 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Walter and Margaret I. (Salyard) Jacobson.

He was a proud graduate of Austintown Fitch High School in 1969. Following high school, Kevin served in the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam War, stationed in the Philippines. He also served in the first Gulf War in the Air Force Reserves. Kevin was assigned by the Air Force and trained by the Air Force in Civil Engineering, Mechanical and Electrical Fields. During his long Air Force career, Kevin served as part of the 910th – Tactical Airlift Group – specifically the 910th/AW Civil Engineer Squadron. He retired as a Master Sargeant after serving 30 years.

As a civilian, Kevin did additional training and had a long career in HVAC, electrical work and boiler work. He worked in the maintenance department for the former North Side Hospital for over 30 years.

He was a loving husband to his wife Bonnie, whom he married September 26, 2003; a devoted father to his children, especially to his youngest son, Christopher. Kevin also leaves his two brothers, Larry W. Jacobson of Weathersfield and Russell (Ruth Ann) Jacobson of McDonald.

Kevin was dedicated to the students of Canfield School where he was a very active band and choir parent for the Canfield school system. He served as a parent judge for the Canfield Speech and Debate tournaments for Canfield High School.

Kevin enjoyed organizing the monthly breakfast get-togethers with the retirees of the hospital maintenance department. He was an avid bicycler and would bicycle on the rails to trails system in Ohio and Pennsylvania, almost on a daily basis. He would take bike trips ranging from small local bicycle trips to well over 40 mile daily rides. He loved taking his family on trips to zoos all over the United States. He absolutely loved animals and being in nature.

A Celebration of Life of service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Crossroads Church, 554 S Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Kevin will be laid to rest in Canfield Village Cemetery with military honors following the service.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: