WARREN, Ohio (MyValleTributes) – Kenneth Robert O’Rell, Sr., age 74 of Warren, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

He was born on March 7, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Rochelle Myers O’Rell.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi O’Rell Imes.

Ken was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a man of faith, converting to Catholicism in 1999 and becoming a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (St. James Catholic) Church.

He was also involved with volunteer work at St. Vincent DePaul.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served his country bravely in Vietnam. During his time in the Army, he served with the 101st Airborne Division and received a Bronze Star Medal for his actions in combat. After returning to Warren, he joined the 107th National Guard unit to further his service.

Ken was retired from Packard Electric/Delphi after 36 years.

Ken was a member of the Flying AEROS model airplane club and enjoyed singing with the Warren Barbershop Chorus. He also gave back to those in his community who needed support by serving on the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Millheim O’Rell, whom he married on December 28, 1968; a son, Kenneth II (Amber) of Warren; grandchildren, Angela and Andrew Imes, Nathaniel O’Rell and his mother, Lena O’Rell of Warren and Kenneth Robert O’Rell III of Canton; brother and sister-in-law, David (Linda) O’Rell; nieces, Jennifer Lamboy, Elaine O’Rell and Rhonda Ellks and great-nieces and nephews and extended family.

The family requests that donations can be made to The Warren Family Mission or The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

A memorial service will be held in the near future.

