BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Richard Strope, Sr., age 93, of Bristolville passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023.

He was born on December 1, 1929, in Aleppo, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Lenora O. Warrick Strope.

Kenneth was a member of the Bristolville Church of the Brethren and was a retired oiler for Packard Electric, having worked 30 years. He was a loving and caring father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He went to a one room schoolhouse until his high school years in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania where before his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country honorably in the Korean War.

Kenneth married his wife Ruth on April 3, 1969 and they spent many wonderful years together until her passing in 2006. He was a man of many hobbies, golfing, farming, traveling, wintering in Florida, and tinkering on things around his home.

He is survived by his children, Evelyn Jean Strope, Linda (Dick) Gillon, Mark Strope, Dave Pierce, Jim (Connie) Pierce, and Kenneth (Tiffany) Strope, Jr.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Carroll Strope, Melvin Strope, Nettie Antil; and numerous other family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Joyce Strope; sons, Doug and Dennis Pierce; siblings, Chester Strope, Jay Strope, Harold Strope, Donnie Strope, Wilbur Strope, and Imogene Lucarelli.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bristolville Church of the Brethren, 6410 Thompson Clark Rd. Bristolville, OH 44402.

Calling hours will be held 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel with funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Sager Cemetery with services officiated by Pastor Ed Agler. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuenralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.