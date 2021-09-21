Kenneth Ray Miller, Cortland Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Ray Miller, age 77, passed away Monday morning, September 20, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.



Ken was born February 24, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the only son of Raymond K. and Marjorie Evelyn (Nunamaker) Miller.

He was a 1962 graduate of Fowler High School.

Ken retired from Copperweld Steel as a foreman on the railroad.

He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and most recently worshiped at Fowler United Methodist Church, where he always helped with the chicken pot pie dinners.



Ken was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Niles McKinley Lodge #794 F&AM. He also belonged to both the Scottish and York Rites. He was recognized as the Mason of the Year in 1999.



He was a proud NRA Instructor at the Vienna Fish and Game Club.

Ken had a knack for taking care of people, whether it was providing a ride, or a helping hand, his little acts of kindness made big impacts on his friends and family. Ken always looked forward to breakfast with family and friends at Vasilio’s Restaurant and Top Notch Diner. Family was paramount for Ken. He especially loved his granddaughters. He was most happy attending any of their sports or activities.



Besides his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Jewell) Miller, who passed away in 1997.



Ken will be missed by his son, Bob Miller and his wife, Cathy (Brocious); his daughter, Laura Tarr and her husband, James II; his three granddaughters, Lexa Miller, Makayla and Alivia Tarr and his companion, Karen DeMatteo.



Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street in Cortland; where a Masonic Service will begin at 5:30 p.m.



Friends may also call 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. Friday, September 24 at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 Youngstown Kingsville Road in Fowler. The funeral service will begin at Noon with Pastor George Lee, officiant.

Interment in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice.

