ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Ray Combs, 78 of Ellsworth passed away Sunday morning, October 2, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic.

Kenneth was born October 14, 1943 in Ary, Kentucky, a son of the late Jesse and Katherine (Ritchie) Combs and came to this area in 1967.

He had worked at the General Motors, Lordstown Plant for 33 years, retiring in 1999.

Kenneth was a member of UAW Local Union 1112, enjoyed bowling and golf. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and working in in his garden. He loved picnics in the summer at the “ranch”with his home grown corn and heirloom tomatoes. Kenneth looked forward to traveling in his RV and made several trips cross-country and to Florida.

It was GM where he met his wife, the former Carol Casey Rinehart and they were able to share 39 years together.

Besides his wife Carol he leaves his children, Rick Combs, Kenneth Combs, Jr., Lisa (Jeff) Yeager, Lance Rinehart, Lorraine Millis, Drew (Marianne) Rinehart, Troy (Lori) Rinehart, Eric Rinehart; 11 grandchildren, Jacqueline Metzger, Ashley Fraccione, Cassie Combs, Christopher Combs, Jesse Combs, Megan Combs, Corissa Freeman, Leanne Rinehart, Andrea Rinehart, Erica Rinehart, Ryan Millis, and Tarah Kosec. Kenneth also leaves six great-grandchildren and his siblings, William (Kizzi) Combs, Yvonne Smith, Artie “Dot” (Raeford) Collins, Glenetta (Larry) Ritchie, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Wilson; and two grandsons, Mark Freeman and Ryan Mills.

