Kenneth R. Jones, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Jones, 85, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. His health had declined over the last year with numerous hospitalizations and rehab stays and he succumbed to congestive heart failure.



Kenneth was born on August 13, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert E., Sr. and Esther J. (Barton) Jones.



He was a life-long area resident and attended Warren City schools.

After high school, he worked at various supermarkets as a produce manager including Loblaws, Valu King and Macali’s Giant Eagle, both in Warren and in Niles. He retired from Macali’s in Niles.



Ken’s interests lied in gardening, cooking and entertaining. He hosted many parties throughout the years. Above all, his favorite holiday was Christmas as he took pleasure in decorating the house and the tree. They were masterpieces. Ken always loved animals. There was not a time when there was not a dog around. His little Lacey, a ten-pound bundle of energy, brought him endless smiles and laughter. She was his companion and followed him everywhere.



Left behind to cherish his memory are several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Local relatives include Patti and Eric Herttua, who were his caretakers; Robin Showman; Sandra and Tom Palmer; Shirley Betz and Joe Santiago; close friends, Mary Kay and James Shader; his best friend, Alan Bensky and his little Lacey too.



Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Esther Jones; sister, Margaret Riley and a brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Peggy Jones.



Cremation has taken place.

There will be family services and a burial at Oakwood Cemetery at a future date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth R. Jones please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.