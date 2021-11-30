Kenneth M. Sappio, Weathersfield Township, Ohio

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth M. Sappio, 66, of Weathersfield Township, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021.

He was born November 5, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Rocco and Iola (Neil) Sappio.

Kenneth was a member of the Niles Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He was a 1973 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and in 1987 received an associate degree from Kent State University Trumbull Campus.

Kenneth was employed as a SCADA Modeling Specialist for First Energy, where he had worked since 2016. He had also worked for Axion Power in New Castle, Pennsylvania as a project engineer and in the Research and Development Department of Ajax Magnethermic in Warren, Ohio.

Kenneth enjoyed working with electronics and computers. He especially liked programming, which he first learned in the 1980s on his Radio Shack TRS-80 computer. He also enjoyed working on electronic projects in his home shop. Some of his other interests included science fiction movies, boilers, old cars, engines, electrical equipment and mechanical things.

He was a regular exhibitor at the Canfield Fair Antique Equipment Pageant, Antique Power Exhibition in Burton, Ohio, Portersville Pennsylvania Steam Show and the Algonquin Mill Festival.

Kenneth is survived by a son, Michael Sappio of Weathersfield Township, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James Sappio and Robert Sappio.

A private burial was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.