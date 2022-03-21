NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Lynn Miller, 64, formerly of North Jackson, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Winter Haven Hospital in Florida.



Born December 8, 1957 in Salem, Ohio, he was the son of Francis and Mildred Kale Miller.



Kenneth was affectionately known as “Ken,” dad and papa to his friends and family. He was a lifelong area resident and spent half the year in Sebring, Florida.

He worked at Kufleitner Chrysler Jeep & Dodge in Boardman as a service writer.

He loved the outdoors and the open road on his Harley.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Paula Wyss Miller, whom he married April 18, 1981and died February 24, 2014 and his siblings Linda Roofner, Kathy Gongaware and David Miller.



To cherish his memory, he leaves his children Danielle Darnley and Adam (Carrie) Miller; his eight grandchildren Sydney (Jimmy Davis), Lilly Harper, Charlotte Miller, Emma Miller, Faith Darnley, Chase Darnley, Sierra Darnley, and Dakota Darnley; his siblings Shirley Sickle, Sherry McGarvey, Arlene Miller, Jim (Lila) Miller, Donald (Sandra) Miller, and Michelle (Jim) Benge; his companion Susan Owens and many nieces and nephews, especially his nephew, Rick.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Kenneth “Ken”, please visit our floral store.