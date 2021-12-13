VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Hayes, 74, passed away Monday morning, December 13, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center.



Kenneth was born on August 13, 1947 in Martinsville, West Virginia, a son of the late Howard Willis and Ora Pearl Hayes.



He was a proud veteran of the Unites States Navy during Vietnam. He was an electric Supervisor at Copperweld Steel for 28 years and then retired from RTI.



He was a jack of all trades and loved working with his hands. He was an avid hunter, whether he was hunting for squirrel, turkey, or deer.



Kenneth will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Sharon Hayes, whom he married on June 7, 1984; sons, Richard (Jennifer) Hayes, Robert (Sherry) Hayes and Kurtis Hayes; granddaughters, Krista, Haley, Danette, Laura and Alexandra; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard and Rick Hayes and his dog, and best bud Sasha.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Tim Hayes and infant sister Linda Hayes.



A private service was held and burial was taken place at Crown Hill Burial Park.



Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County located at 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE in Vienna.



