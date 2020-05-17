Kenneth “Ken” R. Bigler, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Ken” R. Bigler, Sr., of Austintown, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

Born July 30, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, Ken is the son of the late Roy and Shirley (Woodward) Bigler.

Ken is a 1963 graduate of North Jackson and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration with a minor in Accounting from Youngstown State University in 1970.

Prior to retirement, Ken worked as a Cost Estimator for Copperweld, Shenango China and the Debartlo Corp. He also worked as laborer at Youngstown Steel Door and Kraftmaid, retiring in 2011.

He was a member of Four Mile Run Church in Austintown and the Penn Ohio Singers Barber Shop.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 40 years, the former Mary Ann Dillon; his sons, Kenneth Bigler, Jr. and Mark Bigler; grandchildren, Reece Heitsenrather, Matthew Marksberry and Cody Marksberry and beloved pup, Boots.

Private services will be held and Ken was laid to rest at Green Have Memorial Gardens. The family will honor Ken with a Memorial Service at a later date.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

