AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth J. Whitehouse, Sr., 81 of Austintown, passed away in the early evening of Thursday September 28, 2023 at Mercy Health Center.

He was born to the parents of William R. Whitehouse and Rose M. (Takach) Whitehouse on October 4, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Kenneth enlisted in the Marine Corps on October 12,1959 where he spent 8 years serving his country before his honorable discharge in October of 1967.

After his time in the Marines, Kenneth went on to earn his associates degree and to work on electronic repairs for 50 years.

During this time, he married the love of his life Donna J. (Creese) Whitehouse, with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage and raised three children before his passing.

Kenneth enjoyed being a member of his local gun club and spending time with his family. He leaves behind those to cherish his memory; his wife Donna, his two children; Tamara L. Whitehouse (William Tedder) and Timothy (Myung) Whitehouse, his three grandchildren; Donna Marie Huskins, Ronald (Kimberly) Monsen, and Adam Monsen, and his great-grandchildren; Amelia Monsen, Abigail Squires and Rylee Squires.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother Rose, his father William, and his son Kenneth J. Whitehouse, Jr.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Per the family wishes, there will be no services.

