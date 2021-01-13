Kenneth J. Whitehouse, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Ken” J. Whitehouse, Jr., 50, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at his residence in Youngstown.



Born April 10, 1970 in Youngstown, Ken was the son of Kenneth J. and Donna (Creese) Whitehouse, Sr.



Ken was an affectionate animal lover and especially loved birds and his beloved dog, Ella.



Ken leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Kenneth and Donna; his brother, Tim (Mimi) Whitehouse; his sister, Tami (Bill Tedder); his niece, Donna Huskins and great-nieces, Abby and Rylee.



Ken is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.



Per Ken’s wishes, no services were held.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth J. Whitehouse Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.