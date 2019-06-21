Kenneth H. Moore Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at West Austintown First United Methodist Church, 6749 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown for Kenneth H. Moore, 81 of Austintown, who died Thursday morning, June 20 at his residence.

He was born November 12, 1937 in Salem, a son of the late Emil and Zola (Seckman) Moore and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1955 and was a foreman for General Electric, Ohio Lamp Plant in Warren from 1960, until he retired in 1998.

He loved trains, bicycling and traveling; especially the trips taken with family and friends and the trips out west and to Alaska. There were only a couple states that he had not been. He was an avid Ohio State fan and loved watching the Ohio State marching band.

He leaves his wife, the former Arlene L. Hetherington, whom he married February 13, 1960; his three children, Karen (Les) Kanuckel of Columbia, Missouri, Tom (Trenda Jones) Moore of Fairport Harbor and Joy (Michael

Williams) Bickerstaff of Boardman; five grandchildren, Kurt (Erin) Kanuckel, Greg (Amber) Kanuckel, Kelsey (Andrew) Berg, Max Moore and Garrett (Nicole) Bickerstaff and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Arlo.

Besides his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his stepmother, Viola Moore.

Friends may call on Monday, June 24 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 at the church prior to services.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to West Austintown United Methodist Church camping program.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 24 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

