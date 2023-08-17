HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth H. Bahrey, 85, of Howland embarked on his journey to Heaven on Monday, August 14, 2023.

He was born on June 9, 1938, in Warren, Ohio to Pauline and Harry Bahrey. He was the youngest of six children. His parents were immigrants of Ukraine.

Ken graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1956 and was in the first vocational industrial class.

He worked at Wean United and then later became employed at Copperweld Steel where he worked for 37 years until he experienced an industrial accident and was forced into an early retirement on disability.

Ken was loved by so many far and wide. He was full of antics, always bringing a smile or laugh to those around him. He was extremely talented in creating inventions and solutions to fix just about anything. There was usually always a “project” in the works. His big heart and warm nature would pull you like gravity toward wanting to be around him. Most of all, he gave the biggest and best hugs in the world and if you were lucky enough to be on the receiving end, you were very fortunate because they were genuine.

He married the love of his life, his “angel”, Florence (Dolly) Tomasiak, in November of 1958. Their love and commitment to each other remained unwavering through 64 years of marriage and through these years he enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves behind his wife, Dolly; his two children, Greg (Sandy) Bahrey and Cheri (Rick) Hake; grandchildren, Greg (Dr. Stephanie) Bahrey, Christopher (Alyssia) Bahrey, Dr. Kathleen (Jonathon) Hoopes, Mark Bahrey and Chad Hake; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Madelyn Bahrey; three granddaughters from his dearly departed son, Mark- 2018, Carole Swope, Megan Logan Bahrey and Jaclyn Lynn and his brother, Michael Bahrey.

Preceding him in death are his beloved son, Mark Bahrey; his parents, Pauline and Harry; sisters, Tillie Harrill, Adela Gladd and Ann Bunko and brother, Oscar.

A private service honoring Ken will be held.

