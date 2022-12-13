AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Edward Detwiler, 89, went to be with his Lord on Monday, December 12, surrounded by his family at his home.

Kenneth, affectionately known as Ken, was born September 9, 1933, in Salem, Ohio and was the son of Marcus and Estella (Schloneger) Detwiler.

Ken was a 1951 graduate of Greenford High School.

He met his wife in late 1951 and after a two-year courtship, he married Marlene Stryffeler on November 15, 1953 and together they raised three boys. Ken and Marlene shared 68 years together and were only briefly separated by her passing on December 19, 2021.

Ken was a hard worker and prior to his retirement he was a route salesman for Isaly’s Dairy and later Schwebel’s Bakery.

He was a member of Smith Corners United Methodist Church. Ken and Marlene had an unending faith in God.

He loved people and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, taking care of his yard and washing his car.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Galen (Roseann), Steve (Sabine) and Jeff (Marianne); his seven grandchildren, Adam Detwiler, Alexis Broll, Christopher (Laura) Detwiler, Brian Detwiler, Jennifer (Christopher) Adams, Jaime (Michael) McNamer and Michael (Emily) Detwiler; 12 great-grandchildren and his siblings, Ellis, Richard, Lorene, John, David and Janice.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his daughter-in law, Cynthia and three siblings, Donald, Lucille and Rollin.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 15, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Ken will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made in Ken’s name to Mercy Health Hospice of the Valley.

